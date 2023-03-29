NCLAT upholds CCI's ₹1,337-cr penalty on Google for anti-competitive practices1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 03:04 PM IST
A two-member bench of the NCLAT directed Google to implement the direction and deposit the amount in 30 days.
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday upheld the order of the fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) of imposing a penalty of ₹1,337.76 crore on on the internet giant Google.
