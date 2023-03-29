The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday upheld the order of the fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) of imposing a penalty of ₹1,337.76 crore on on the internet giant Google.

A two-member bench of the NCLAT directed Google to implement the direction and deposit the amount in 30 days.

The NCLAT bench comprising Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and Member Alok Shrivastava also done some modifications to the CCI order.

The tribunal also rejected Google's plea that there was a violation of natural justice by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in the probe.

The tribunal on Wednesday said that CCI's findings of Google's anti-competitive conduct were correct and the company was also liable to pay the fine. NCLAT, however quashed four of the 10 antitrust remedies that had been imposed on Google to change its business model.

Among the reliefs, Google will now not need to allow hosting of third-party app stores inside Play Store, as had been previously ordered by the CCI.

The move will come as some relief for Google after India's Supreme Court in January refused to suspend any of the antitrust remedies ordered last year. The top court had asked the tribunal to hear the case on merit and rule by March end.

On October 20 last year, the CCI slapped a penalty of ₹1,337.76 crore on Google for anti-competitive practices in relation to Android mobile devices. The regulator also ordered the Internet major to cease and desist from various unfair business practices.

This ruling was challenged before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which is an appellate authority over the orders passed by the CCI.