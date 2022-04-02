NCLT allows govt to take over management of Delhi Gymkhana Club. Read here

The Bench observed, "we find that there is sufficient material for holding that it is a case of mismanagement for the affairs of the company and the general council members of each financial year have been propagating the same violations year after year and some have been continuing from one period to another giving credence to the stand of the Government that the club is run in the nature of 'parivadvaad' which cannot be countenanced in the light of provisions of the Companies Act."

