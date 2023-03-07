NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 03:13 PM IST
NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which was scheduled to govern on the Mumbai-based Suraksha group's bid to acquire Jaypee Infratech Ltd through the insolvency process on Tuesday, has today authorised the group's bid to acquire the insolvent Jaypee Infratech Ltd and complete construction about 20,000 flats across various projects in the national capital region.
