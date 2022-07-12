NCLT cannot exercise power to initiate insolvency proceedings arbitrarily: SC3 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 09:46 PM IST
- The NCLT has to consider the grounds made out by the corporate debtor against admission, on its own merits, said SC
The Supreme Court Tuesday held the National Company Law Tribunals (NCLTs) cannot exercise the discretionary power to order initiation of insolvency proceedings “arbitrarily or capriciously" and are required to consider grounds made by the corporate debtor against it.