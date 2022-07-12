NCLT cannot exercise power to initiate insolvency proceedings arbitrarily: SC

“For example when admission is opposed on the ground of existence of an award or a decree in favour of the Corporate Debtor, and the Awarded/decretal amount exceeds the amount of the debt, the Adjudicating Authority would have to exercise its discretion under Section 7(5)(a) of the IBC to keep the admission of the application of the Financial Creditor in abeyance, unless there is a good reason not to do so," it said.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}