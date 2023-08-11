Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  NCLT clears bad bank plan for Srei cos’ resolution

NCLT clears bad bank plan for Srei cos’ resolution

1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 11:18 PM IST Priyanka Gawande

NCLT approves NARCL's resolution plan for Srei Infrastructure Finance and Srei Equipment Finance

The proposed transaction involves the acquisition of a majority of equity share capital of Srei by NARCL and IDRCL (India Debt Resolution Company Ltd).

Mumbai: The Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Friday approved state-owned National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd’s (NARCL’s) resolution plan for Srei Infrastructure Finance and Srei Equipment Finance as part of the corporate insolvency resolution process.

Mumbai: The Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Friday approved state-owned National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd’s (NARCL’s) resolution plan for Srei Infrastructure Finance and Srei Equipment Finance as part of the corporate insolvency resolution process.

A bench led by Justices Rohit Kapoor and Balraj Joshi, while approving the resolution plan, said the tribunal is satisfied with the resolution plan since it is in accordance with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. Other necessary regulatory approvals from the Reserve Bank of India and the Competition Commission of India have already been received by NARCL, the successful resolution applicant.

A bench led by Justices Rohit Kapoor and Balraj Joshi, while approving the resolution plan, said the tribunal is satisfied with the resolution plan since it is in accordance with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. Other necessary regulatory approvals from the Reserve Bank of India and the Competition Commission of India have already been received by NARCL, the successful resolution applicant.

The proposed transaction involves the acquisition of a majority of equity share capital of Srei by NARCL and IDRCL (India Debt Resolution Company Ltd).

The proposed transaction involves the acquisition of a majority of equity share capital of Srei by NARCL and IDRCL (India Debt Resolution Company Ltd).

In February, lenders to the debt-laden firm had approved NARCL’s bid with 89.2% majority from the verified creditors. NARCL had offered a net present value bid of 5,555 crore. The committee of creditors had stated that the plan met the requirement of being viable and feasible for revival of the company.

In February, lenders to the debt-laden firm had approved NARCL’s bid with 89.2% majority from the verified creditors. NARCL had offered a net present value bid of 5,555 crore. The committee of creditors had stated that the plan met the requirement of being viable and feasible for revival of the company.

Apart from NARCL, Authum Investment, and a consortium of Varde Partners and Arena Investors had submitted resolution plans.

Apart from NARCL, Authum Investment, and a consortium of Varde Partners and Arena Investors had submitted resolution plans.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Gawande

Priyanka Gawande is a senior legal correspondent at Mint. She has worked as legal reporter for four years with both television and digital mediums. Based in Mumbai, she reports on disputes across sectors including banking, corporates and finance. This also includes insolvency and bankruptcy cases and intellectual property rights (IPR) litigation. Her focus also comprises tracking capital markets and disputes relating to securities law. Previously, Priyanka worked with Informist Media for 2.5 years covering major insolvency and bankruptcy cases and corporate developments. She started her career in journalism with Business Television India (BTVi) where she reported on primary markets, banking, finance and insurance companies.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 11:53 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.