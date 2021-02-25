The tribunal heard the resolution plan submitted by the winning bidder Kalrock-Jalan Consortium for grounded Jet Airways. Photo: Mint

NCLT grants more time to DGCA for responding on Jet Airways slots

2 min read . 10:26 PM IST

PTI

During the hearing, the DGCA sought more time from the tribunal to clear their stance on Jet's slots, which the bench chaired by Mohammed Ajmal and V Nallasenapathy granted to reply on the slots of the Jat Airways by March 2