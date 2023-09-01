NCLT grants request to safeguard resolution professional in Nitin Desai insolvency case1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 07:53 PM IST
The counsel for the resolution professional of ND's Art World said that owing to the matter’s sensitivity, the resolution professional will only be able to take necessary steps in discharge of his duties after “normalcy is restored”
Mumbai: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Friday allowed the resolution professional's plea seeking protection from any action for his inability to immediately take steps under the insolvency code in deceased art director Nitin Desai’s ND's Art World’s insolvency case.