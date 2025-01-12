NCLT Hearing Hack: A Wake-Up Call to Bolster Courts' Cybersecurity

N. S. Nappinai, senior advocate, Supreme Court of India and founder of Cyber Saathi, said, "These actions simply disrupt proceedings without financial gain. Not all cybercrimes are financially motivated; often, they're just challenges to show capability. One of the first cases under the IT Act involved the defacing of the moon by P's website, a 'catch me if you can' stunt. Hacking, defacing or displaying inappropriate content are often just ways for perpetrators to prove they can bypass security, sometimes claiming it's to highlight vulnerabilities in the system."