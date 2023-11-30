NCLT issues notice to SpiceJet over plea by IT vendor
Raymach Technologies claims it provided business-consulting and technical-support services worth ₹2.7 crore to the airline but hasn't been paid.
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) issued a notice to the cash-strapped private airline SpiceJet on Thursday in an insolvency case initiated by Raymach Technologies Pvt Ltd, a business consultancy for the IT and aviation industries. Raymach Technologies claims it provided business-consulting and technical-support services worth ₹2.7 crore to the airline but hasn't been paid. The court deferred the case to January after calling for a response from SpiceJet.