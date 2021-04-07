NCLT orders insolvency proceedings against OYO subsidiary

“We are surprised to hear that Hon’ble NCLT has admitted a petition against OHHPL, a subsidiary of OYO, for INR 16 lakhs in a contractual dispute, which dispute is not even with this subsidiary. We have filed an appeal. The matter is sub-judice and we would refrain from commenting further on the merits of the matter at this stage. We have strong faith and belief in the judicial system," said an OYO spokesperson in a statement.