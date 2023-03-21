NCLT rejects Yatra plea to dismiss Ezeego’s insolvency petition1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 09:10 PM IST
The bench rejected the application filed by Yatra. Following the dismissal, Yatra’s insolvency case will be now heard on merits by NCLT.
MUMBAI : The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has dismissed an application by Yatra Online against its operational creditor Ezeego One Travel that sought to initiate insolvency resolution against the former.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×