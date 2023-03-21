NCLT rejects Yatra plea to dismiss Ezeego’s insolvency petition

In its petition before the NCLT, Yatra Online, represented by senior advocate Krishnendu Dutta, sought dismissal of Ezeego’s application for insolvency resolution against Yatra. Dutta argued that the application was not maintainable on account of being barred by Section 10 A of the IBC. Section 10A of IBC barred filing of insolvency applications for defaults that occurred between March 2020 and March 2021, a period exempted due to widespread disruptions caused by the pandemic. Dutta informed the court that operational creditor had filed the insolvency application alleging that an amount of ₹3.15 crore is due and payable by Yatra, and stated the date of default as 30 October 2020 in the application. Dutta argued that since the date of default as stated in the insolvency application was under the barred period under Section 10A for initiation of insolvency, the application was not maintainable.