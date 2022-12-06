NCMC reviews preparedness for possible cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal

“NDRF has made 5 teams available to Tamil Nadu and 3 teams for Puducherry as asked for by them and teams are also being kept on standby for Andhra Pradesh to be activated as and when the State Government desires. Rescue and relief teams of the Army and Navy along with ships and aircraft have been kept ready on standby. The Coast Guard is also ready with its ships," the statement reads.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}