NCP chief Sharad Pawar admitted in Mumbai hospital after health deteriorates

NCP chief Sharad Pawar admitted in Mumbai hospital after health deteriorates2 min read . 01:54 PM IST
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has been admitted in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after his health deteriorated.
As per NCP, he is likely to be discharged on 2 November.
Releasing a statement on Twitter, the party said, “NCP National President Sharad Pawar Saheb will be admitted to Breeze Candy Hospital in Mumbai for the next three days as his health is not good."
"According to the request made by the state general secretary of the party Shivajirao Garje through an official letter, all office bearers and workers of the Nationalist Congress Party should not gather outside the hospital," it further added.
NCP also added that he will participate in party's camps that will be held in Shirdi on 4-5 November.
On 8 November, Pawar will also join the Congress' Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, a day after it enters Maharashtra through Nanded. Confirming the development, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole told news agency PTI that said Pawar has accepted the invite to be part of the nationwide march.
Patole said Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray has also been invited but the latter is yet to confirm his presence.
He said Gandhi will address rallies in Nanded and Shegaon in Buldhana as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
"The Bharat Jodo Yatra's entry in Nanded coincides with the completion of 75 years of liberation of Marathwada from the rule of the (Hyderabad) Nizam. We will be celebrating the occasion with Rahul Gandhi in Nanded," Patole said.
Earlier, Venugopal said the sole agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to tarnish the image of Gandhi was getting demolished by the success of the yatra.
"Their only one agenda is to damage Rahul Gandhi's image in front of people. But this yatra has brought out the real face of Rahul Gandhi and people of India are coming out in huge numbers to support him in every state," Venugopal claimed. He said the crowds in Maharashtra for the yatra will be among the biggest.
(With inputs from PTI)
