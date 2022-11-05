NCP chief Sharad Pawar flies to Shirdi from hospital for meet, targets PM Modi

The former Union minister claimed that the Center should have concentrated on making defence projects more efficient rather than moving the Tata-Airbus project to Gujarat. It's not good for Maharashtra that he claimed the current state government was "narrow-minded." According to Pawar, the NCP can alter the politics of communalism and raise people's awareness of progressive ideas. The Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray, and the Congress are also members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which also includes the NCP.

