NCP President Sharad Pawar on Monday informed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He said there is no cause of concern and he is following the treatment as suggested by his doctor.

“I have tested Covid positive but there is no cause for concern. I am following the treatment as suggested by my doctor. I request all those who have been in contact with me in the past few days to get themselves tested and take all necessary precautions," he said on Twitter.

I have tested Covid positive but there is no cause for concern. I am following the treatment as suggested by my doctor.

I request all those who have been in contact with me in the past few days to get themselves tested and take all necessary precautions. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) January 24, 2022

Senior Congress leader and Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat wished him a quick and complete recovery. “Wishing you a quick and complete recovery @PawarSpeaks ji Take care and Get well soon," he tweeted.

News agency ANI on Sunday reported that a total of 875 staff members of Parliament house have tested Covid positive so far. As many as 2,847 COVID-19 tests were conducted till January 20, out of which, 875 parliamentary staff members had tested positive. Of these, a total of 915 tests were done by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, out of which 271 cases found positive against coronavirus infection.

On Sunday afternoon, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad and said that he has isolated himself. Taking to Twitter, the Vice President of India said, "The Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu, who is in Hyderabad, tested COVID positive today. He has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week. He has advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested."

The Rajya Sabha chairman also tested positive against coronavirus disease during the second wave in the mid of 2021.

