NCP chief Sharad Pawar to meet President Kovind on 9 Dec over farmers' protests

Since 27 November, hundreds of thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have occupied highways bordering the national capital of Delhi with their tractor-trolleys, demanding that the government withdraw the bills and make assured purchases at support prices a legal entitlement. Farmers say that they fear that by weakening state regulated markets and widening the role of private corporations, the laws will dilute existing state purchase of food grains at minimum support prices (MSP). Several rounds of talks with the government have not yielded results and the farmers have called for a national strike on 8 December.