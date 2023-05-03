NCP general secretary Jitendra Awhad resigns with entire Thane unit over Sharad Pawar’s announcement2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 03:15 PM IST
Jitendra Awhad said that after Sharad Pawar’s announcement, all NCP office bearers of the Thane region in Maharashtra have resigned
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad resigned from the post of party‘s general secretary on Wednesday, a day after NCP chief Sharad Pawar decided to step down from the responsibilities of the party. The MLA said that after Sharad Pawar’s announcement, all office bearers of the Thane region in Maharashtra have resigned.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×