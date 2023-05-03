Hello User
Home / News / India /  NCP general secretary Jitendra Awhad resigns with entire Thane unit over Sharad Pawar’s announcement

2 min read . 03:15 PM IST Edited By Devesh Kumar
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad decided to step down from the position of general secretary of NCP

Jitendra Awhad said that after Sharad Pawar’s announcement, all NCP office bearers of the Thane region in Maharashtra have resigned

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad resigned from the post of party‘s general secretary on Wednesday, a day after NCP chief Sharad Pawar decided to step down from the responsibilities of the party. The MLA said that after Sharad Pawar’s announcement, all office bearers of the Thane region in Maharashtra have resigned.

"I have resigned from my post of National General Secretary and I have sent my resignation to Sharad Pawar Saheb. All office bearers of Thane NCP have also resigned after Pawar Saheb's announcement", Jitendra Awhad told news agency ANI.

The resignation of Jitendra Awhad comes as a fresh jolt for the NCP workers, who are still processing the surprise decision of Sharad Pawar. The party workers protested the decision of the leader at the book launch venue on Tuesday and even threatened to launch a sit-in protest.

Sharad Pawar has affirmed that he is stepping down from electoral politics but will continue to engage in political affairs. The NCP founder said that he will continue to work for the country and the state of Maharashtra.

"I have three-year tenure remaining in Rajya Sabha. I will not contest elections henceforth. In these three years, I will concentrate more on issues concerning to state and the country. I will not take any additional responsibilities. I started my political career on May 1, 1960. Yesterday we celebrated May Day. After this prolonged political career, one must think about stopping somewhere. One must not be greedy. I will never take the position of sticking to a post after so many years. Therefore, you might feel uneasy. But I have decided to retire from the post of the NCP chief", Pawar said.

Rethinking his decision: 

As the NCP workers continued to object to the decision, senior party leader Ajit Pawar said that Sharad Pawar has agreed to rethink his decision to step down as the party chief.

“We told him [Sharad Pawar] that workers are quite upset. We also told him that party workers want him to remain the party president along with having a working president. He said he will rethink his decision and requires 2-3 days…" Ajit Pawar said.

Read More: After Sharad Pawar quits as NCP chief, BJP predicts ‘bigger change in Maharashtra politics’

