NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that his party will contest UP assembly elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party of Akhilesh Yadav. “The people of Uttar Pradesh are looking for change. We will surely see the change in the State," Pawar said in Mumbai.

The NCP chief further said that the communal polarisation is being done in Uttar Pradesh ahead of assembly elections. “The people of UP will give a befitting reply to this," he added.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh will take places in seven phases from February 10 to March 7.

Sharad Pawar also said that 13 BJP MLAs are going to join the SP in few days. “13 MLAs are going to join Samajwadi Party (SP)," Pawar said while responding to a question on UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya resigning and joining SP.

Pawar also said that his party was in talks with the Congress and Trinamool Congress for an alliance for Goa Assembly elections.

Goa will go to polls in single phase on February 14

The NCP is already in alliance with the Congress and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

The TMC of Mamata Banerjee is new entrant in the coastal state, where the BJP is in power.

Goa is set to witness multi-cornered contest as the AAP too has entered the fight besides Congress and the TMC.

In 2017, the Congress had emerged the largest party by winning 17 of 40 seats. The BJP came the second with just 13 seats. However, the saffron party managed to secure support from other smaller parties and independent candidates and form the government.

