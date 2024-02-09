Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal receives threat letter, supporters demand additional security

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal receives threat letter, supporters demand additional security

Livemint

Maharashtra: NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal receives threat letter, supporters demand additional security

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal receives threat letter at his Nashik office.

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal received a threat letter from an unidentified person at his Nashik office on Friday. After the incident, his supporters are demanding additional security for the politician.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.