NCP leader Nawab Malik’s son-in-law Sameer Khan passes away months after Kurla car crash

Sameer Khan — the son-in-law of senior NCP leader Nawab Malik — passed away on Sunday after a lengthy hospital stay. He had been undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital after being badly injured during a road accident in mid-September.

“My son-in-law, Sameer Khan, has passed away. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah. As we mourn this loss, all my scheduled for the next two days are postponed. Thank you for your understanding, Please keep him in your prayers,” he tweeted.

The NCP has fielded Malik from the Mankhurd-Shivajinagar seat in Mumbai while his daughter (Sana Malik) is contesting from the Anushakti Nagar Assembly constituency.

Also Read | Devendra Fadnavis says BJP won’t campaign for Nawab Malik in Maharashtra polls

The incident took place in Kurla West while Nawab Malik's daughter and son-in-law were returning after a routine check-up at a hospital. Khan was immediately rushed to a city hospital for treatment with the help of locals.

“When they were getting into the car, the car driver accidentally pressed down the accelerator, and the car hit a wall. Sameer Khan sustained injuries on his head and is currently in ICU,” the Mumbai police had said at the time.

Officials said an investigation had also been launched into the matter.