NCP MLAs ‘have one foot in BJP ship’, says Shiv Sena; party reminds them of 2024 polls win promise2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 05:27 PM IST
‘NCP is united and will put up candidates against the BJP to ensure the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) wins maximum seats in the (2024) Assembly polls’, Tapase told reporters
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday denied the claim on Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ that most politicians who ‘cried’ over the resignation of Sharad Pawar as the party president had set one foot in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×