NCP MP Faizal disqualified from Lok Sabha as Kerala HC rejects his plea in murder case
Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal disqualified from Lok Sabha for second time.
Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal has been disqualified from the Lok Sabha for the second time this year. The development came in the wake of a Kerala High Court verdict refusing to suspend his conviction in a murder case on Tuesday. The NCP lawmaker was sentenced him to a decade of rigorous imprisonment for attempting to murder P Salih in January.