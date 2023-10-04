Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal has been disqualified from the Lok Sabha for the second time this year. The development came in the wake of a Kerala High Court verdict refusing to suspend his conviction in a murder case on Tuesday. The NCP lawmaker was sentenced him to a decade of rigorous imprisonment for attempting to murder P Salih in January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In view of order dated 03.10.2023 of the Hon'ble High Court of Kerala, Shri Mohammed Faizal P.P., Member of Lok Sabha representing the Lakshadweep Parliamentary Constituency of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction, i.e. 11th January, 2023," a Lok Sabha Secretariat bulletin stated.

A sessions court in Lakshadweep had sentenced Faizal and three others on January 11 for attempting to kill Mohammed Salih – son-in-law of the late union minister P M Sayeed – during the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. Declining to suspend the Lakshadweep MP's conviction on Tuesday the HC however suspended the 10-year sentence given to Faizal and three others in the case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ALSO READ: Lakshadweep MP Mohammed claims reinstatement as MP due to LS secretariat's concerns over SC verdict The Kerala HC had suspended his conviction and sentence after Faizal moved the court on January 25. The Lakshadweep administration had then challenged the HC decision before the Supreme Court. The suspension verdict was later set aside with the apex court terming the HC decision ‘erroneous’ on August 22.

The top court had temporarily protected his status as MP for three weeks and stressed the need to avert a vacuum in representation of the Lakshadweep Lok Sabha constituency. It had also remanded the matter back to the HC and sought a fresh decision on the lawmaker's application seeking a stay of his conviction within this period.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

