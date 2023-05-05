NCP passes proposal to request Sharad Pawar to continue as party chief1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 11:43 AM IST
Sharad Pawar on Thursday said his decision to step down from the post was taken for the future of the party and to create a new leadership amid continued demand from party workers that he reconsiders his decision.
NCP's Core Committee passed a proposal requesting party chief Sharad Pawar to continue to lead the party. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) held a core committee meeting today, Friday, May 5, after party chief Sharad Pawar announced his resignation from the post.
