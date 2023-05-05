NCP's Core Committee passed a proposal requesting party chief Sharad Pawar to continue to lead the party. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) held a core committee meeting today, Friday, May 5, after party chief Sharad Pawar announced his resignation from the post.

The committee members include Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule, his nephew Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, and Chhagan Bhujbal, among others, according to the news agency PTI.

Pawar on Thursday said his decision to step down from the post was taken for the future of the party and to create a new leadership amid continued demand from party workers that he reconsiders his decision.

#WATCH | NCP's Core Committee meeting underway in Mumbai after party chief Sharad Pawar announced his resignation from the post. pic.twitter.com/HzfkpBqBJ2 — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023

NCP leaders continued to demand that Pawar reconsider his decision. The party workers, on the condition of anonymity, said that Baramati Lok Sabha MP and Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule is likely to be the party's national chief while Ajit Pawar will take charge of the Maharashtra unit.

As per party leaders, the mantle of NCP chief is likely to remain within the Pawar family as giving the reins to someone from outside may lead to rifts and power tussles in the outfit formed in 1999.

However, the NCP leaders raised slogans outside in support of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, outside the party office in Mumbai.

#WATCH | NCP workers raise slogans in support of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, outside the party office in Mumbai.



NCP chief Sharad Pawar announced his resignation from the post of party chief on May 2. pic.twitter.com/6FEX5UfI5U — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023

NCP's national vice president Praful Patel on Wednesday said Sharad Pawar has not relented despite repeated appeals from party leaders and supporters that he withdraw his decision to step down.

The party committee, which Sharad Pawar himself set up on Tuesday to decide on his successor, did not meet on Wednesday, he said.

"If the situation arises, the committee will decide on Sharad Pawar's successor and the decision will be unanimous. He sought time to think over his decision after the party asked him to reconsider it, and till the final decision is arrived at, there is no question of deliberating on his successor," Patel said.