NCP sets up LGBT cell, claims to be first such Indian political party

The National Congress Party (NCP) today set up its lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans-gender (LGBT) cell and claimed it is the first political party in the country to take such a step.

NCP Maharashtra President Jayant Patil and MP Supriya Sule formally launched the functioning of the LGBT cell in Mumbai.

"We felt LGBT community needs equal rights, so we made a separate cell for them", said Supriya Sule.

Maharashtra minister and state NCP chief appointed Priya Patil as its state unit head.

"The NCP was the first to set up Yuvati (young women) cell. Now, it has set up LGBT cell to do justice to the deprived section," a party statement said quoting Jayant Patil.

The water resources minister said this during a programme held at the party office here.

NCP Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule was also present on the occasion.

Priya Patil said the cell will work to ensure the community members get their rights.

Apart from Priya Patil, the cell will have 13 other office-bearers, the statement said.

With inputs from agencies

