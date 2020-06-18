After Home minister Amit Shah today reviewed the novel coronavirus situation in Delhi and the National Capital Region, including Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stressed on proper Covid-19 treatment in the entire NCR unit, along with Delhi.

"The discussion with Home Minister Amit Shah was focussed on how we can save the entire NCR unit from Covid-19 because NCR can't be separated. Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad are the same," said Kejriwal post-meeting.

Shah also reiterated the same ideology in the meeting. He favoured a unified strategy for Delhi and NCR to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

“In view of the structure of Delhi-NCR region, all concerned bodies need to unite and work on a common strategy against the coronavirus pandemic. In this context, I met with Delhi Chief Minister and senior officials of Center and Delhi-NCR today to discuss how to evolve a strategy as soon as possible," Shah tweeted.

दिल्ली-एनसीआर क्षेत्र की सरंचना को देखते हुए कोरोना महामारी के खिलाफ सभी संबन्धित निकायों को एकजुट होकर एक साझा रणनीति पर काम करने की जरुरत है।



इसी संदर्भ में आज मुख्यमंत्री दिल्ली, केंद्र और दिल्ली-एनसीआर के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक कर यथाशीघ्र एक रणनीति बनाने पर चर्चा की। pic.twitter.com/4XS69nBpVD — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 18, 2020





According to a home ministry source, Shah said all authorities concerned in the NCR need to come together given how closely Delhi and NCR cities are linked, reported PTI.

“The home minister favoured a unified strategy for Delhi-NCR to tackle the coronavirus," the source told PTI.

Shah said there is a need to scale-up testing for Covid-19 and provide treatment to those found positive.

The home minister had suggested that the NCR districts can consider adopting the price of ₹2,400 fixed for Covid-19 test in Delhi, besides the new rapid antigen methodology being implemented in the national capital from Thursday.

The NCR comprises districts belonging to Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The prominent ones being Gurgaon, Faridabad (both in Haryana), Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) and Ghaziabad (both Uttar Pradesh).

With agency inputs

