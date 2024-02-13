 Farmers Protest Blockade: 'Left home hour early, will still reach late', say commuters amid Delhi traffic snarls | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 13 2024 13:54:20
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.80 0.29%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 406.65 -0.05%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 713.80 0.83%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,399.40 0.64%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 269.15 -0.35%
Business News/ News / India/  Farmers Protest Blockade: 'Left home hour early, will still reach late', say commuters amid Delhi traffic snarls
Back Back

Farmers Protest Blockade: 'Left home hour early, will still reach late', say commuters amid Delhi traffic snarls

 PTI

Traffic in Delhi-NCR came to a standstill as police placed barricades on the Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders to prevent farmers from entering the capital.

Vehicles are stuck in heavy traffic at the New Delhi-Gurgaon Sirhaul expressway during a nationwide strike called by farmers on February 13, 2024. Indian police erected barricades and banned public gatherings on February 12, ahead of threatened protests by thousands of farmers demanding minimum crop prices in a bid to stop them from marching on parliament. (Photo by Vinay Gupta / Sajjad Hussain / AFP)Premium
Vehicles are stuck in heavy traffic at the New Delhi-Gurgaon Sirhaul expressway during a nationwide strike called by farmers on February 13, 2024. Indian police erected barricades and banned public gatherings on February 12, ahead of threatened protests by thousands of farmers demanding minimum crop prices in a bid to stop them from marching on parliament. (Photo by Vinay Gupta / Sajjad Hussain / AFP)

Traffic crawled at a snail's pace in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning as police placed multiple layers of barricades on the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders in view of the farmers' march to the national capital.

Commuters had a harrowing time as they battled traffic jams, with Delhi being turned into a fortress to thwart the entry of farmers.

In view of the 'Delhi Chalo' march, the police have intensified security at the city's border points with multi-layer barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails and walls of containers.

Track | Farmers Delhi Chalo Protest LIVE

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced that more than 200 farmer unions would head to Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Bumper-to-bumper traffic was seen on Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri borders since 7 am.

"I knew about the farmers' march scheduled today and left for office an hour early from my house in Gurugram's Sector 29. Seeing the traffic situation, it seems I will reach my office in central Delhi a couple of hours late, despite starting early," said Julie Lawrance, who was stuck in the jam for at least an hour.

Also Read | Farmers protest traffic advisory: Vehicle jam on highways connecting Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad. Here's roads to avoid

A traffic police officer, while noting that over two lakh people travel between Delhi and Gurgaon each day during working hours, advised people to use the Metro services.

At the Ghazipur border, only two vehicles were able to pass at a time with barricades lined up on half of the key stretch connecting Noida and Delhi.

Also Read | Govt directs Mumbai Airport to cut flights, limit business jet movements to address congestion concerns

Near the Ghazipur border, the police had blocked the link roads and vehicles moved in a single queue.

Another commuter, Kritika Sharma, said she had started for the office at 6 am but even by 9 am, was still stuck in a jam.

Both at the Singhu and Tikri borders, there were long queues of vehicles due to heavy barricading and police checking.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 13 Feb 2024, 12:36 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App