Farmers Protest Blockade: 'Left home hour early, will still reach late', say commuters amid Delhi traffic snarls
Traffic in Delhi-NCR came to a standstill as police placed barricades on the Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders to prevent farmers from entering the capital.
Traffic crawled at a snail's pace in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning as police placed multiple layers of barricades on the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders in view of the farmers' march to the national capital.
At the Ghazipur border, only two vehicles were able to pass at a time with barricades lined up on half of the key stretch connecting Noida and Delhi.
Near the Ghazipur border, the police had blocked the link roads and vehicles moved in a single queue.
Another commuter, Kritika Sharma, said she had started for the office at 6 am but even by 9 am, was still stuck in a jam.
Both at the Singhu and Tikri borders, there were long queues of vehicles due to heavy barricading and police checking.
