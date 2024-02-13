Traffic crawled at a snail's pace in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning as police placed multiple layers of barricades on the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders in view of the farmers' march to the national capital.

Commuters had a harrowing time as they battled traffic jams, with Delhi being turned into a fortress to thwart the entry of farmers.

In view of the 'Delhi Chalo' march, the police have intensified security at the city's border points with multi-layer barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails and walls of containers.

Track | Farmers Delhi Chalo Protest LIVE

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced that more than 200 farmer unions would head to Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Bumper-to-bumper traffic was seen on Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri borders since 7 am.

"I knew about the farmers' march scheduled today and left for office an hour early from my house in Gurugram's Sector 29. Seeing the traffic situation, it seems I will reach my office in central Delhi a couple of hours late, despite starting early," said Julie Lawrance, who was stuck in the jam for at least an hour.

Also Read | Farmers protest traffic advisory: Vehicle jam on highways connecting Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad. Here's roads to avoid

A traffic police officer, while noting that over two lakh people travel between Delhi and Gurgaon each day during working hours, advised people to use the Metro services.