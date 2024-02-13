Traffic crawled at a snail's pace in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning as police placed multiple layers of barricades on the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders in view of the farmers' march to the national capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Commuters had a harrowing time as they battled traffic jams, with Delhi being turned into a fortress to thwart the entry of farmers.

In view of the 'Delhi Chalo' march, the police have intensified security at the city's border points with multi-layer barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails and walls of containers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced that more than 200 farmer unions would head to Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Bumper-to-bumper traffic was seen on Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri borders since 7 am. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I knew about the farmers' march scheduled today and left for office an hour early from my house in Gurugram's Sector 29. Seeing the traffic situation, it seems I will reach my office in central Delhi a couple of hours late, despite starting early," said Julie Lawrance, who was stuck in the jam for at least an hour.

A traffic police officer, while noting that over two lakh people travel between Delhi and Gurgaon each day during working hours, advised people to use the Metro services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the Ghazipur border, only two vehicles were able to pass at a time with barricades lined up on half of the key stretch connecting Noida and Delhi.

Near the Ghazipur border, the police had blocked the link roads and vehicles moved in a single queue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another commuter, Kritika Sharma, said she had started for the office at 6 am but even by 9 am, was still stuck in a jam.

Both at the Singhu and Tikri borders, there were long queues of vehicles due to heavy barricading and police checking.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.