NCR residential realty outlook remains negative: ICRA

The pickup in sales post covid-19 notwithstanding, the outlook for the real estate residential market of National Capital Region (NCR) remains negative due to high inventory overhang and low absorption, rating agency ICRA said on Monday.

NCR is the second largest residential realty market in India after Mumbai Metropoliton Region. As per the report, NCR has unsold stock of around 222 million sq ft across 1.7 lakh units (as on December 2020), spread over three key micro markets that is Faridabad, Gurgaon and Noida.

There is already a high inventory in the Delhi-NCR region and supply additions in recent times have exceeded demand which has further pushed up the number of unsold units in the region.

Noida is the largest micro-market, contributing to around 66% of the inventory, followed by Gurgaon at 22% and Faridabad at 3%. The balance inventory is spread across various areas of NCR, including Delhi.

“Real estate development in NCR has been supported by its strategic location surrounding the capital city of the country, and well-developed infrastructure. Availability of land at low rates and resultant affordable ticket prices of housing units in areas such as Noida and Faridabad have also supported residential supply and demand," said Mahi Agarwal, sector head and assistant vice president at ICRA. "However, the region remains marked by significant over-supply. While a major portion of the inventory is concentrated in the affordable-mid segments, which have seen favourable demand trends, a large part of this inventory has remained non-saleable due to peripheral locations with poor connectivity and weak infrastructure."

Sentiment of homebuyers in the Noida region has been impacted severely by the delays in projects by some of the big developers, including Amrapali, Jaypee, Logix, Three Cs, Supertech etc. Some of these groups are undergoing insolvency proceedings, which has resulted in their exit from the market.

However, national level players are filling up the gap created by the exit of these players. “With these newer entrants gradually building their market position through timely delivery of quality projects, consumer sentiment is expected to improve going forward, notwithstanding the impact of Covid-19," said Agarwal.

As per the report Gurgaon is better placed due to some of the most premium and fastest-growing markets within the region, underpinned by its strategic location and well-developed infrastructure. However, certain areas, such as Sohna, continue to have an overhang of higher ticket-size inventory, which has adversely impacted overall absorption levels in the region.

Faridabad again is a small-ticket market and benefits from good connectivity and proximity to Delhi, significant employment opportunities in neighbouring areas, and availability of affordable options. “Sales in this region are expected to recover to the healthy pre-covid levels once the impact of the pandemic recedes," said Agarwal

“Revival of consumer sentiment will remain key for ensuring timely liquidation of the high unsold inventory, which would, in turn, support the adequacy of operating cash flows to meet debt obligations for real estate developers. The prevailing low home loan interest rates have also been supporting overall housing demand," added Agarwal

