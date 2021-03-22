Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >NCR residential realty outlook remains negative: ICRA

NCR residential realty outlook remains negative: ICRA

Sentiment of homebuyers in the Noida region has been impacted severely by the delays in projects by some of the big developers, including Amrapali, Jaypee, Logix, Three Cs, Supertech etc. Pradeep Gaur/Mint
3 min read . 04:17 PM IST Staff Writer

  • There is already a high inventory in the Delhi-NCR region and supply additions in recent times have exceeded demand which has further pushed up the number of unsold units in the region

The pickup in sales post covid-19 notwithstanding, the outlook for the real estate residential market of National Capital Region (NCR) remains negative due to high inventory overhang and low absorption, rating agency ICRA said on Monday.

The pickup in sales post covid-19 notwithstanding, the outlook for the real estate residential market of National Capital Region (NCR) remains negative due to high inventory overhang and low absorption, rating agency ICRA said on Monday.

NCR is the second largest residential realty market in India after Mumbai Metropoliton Region. As per the report, NCR has unsold stock of around 222 million sq ft across 1.7 lakh units (as on December 2020), spread over three key micro markets that is Faridabad, Gurgaon and Noida.

TRENDING STORIES See All

NCR is the second largest residential realty market in India after Mumbai Metropoliton Region. As per the report, NCR has unsold stock of around 222 million sq ft across 1.7 lakh units (as on December 2020), spread over three key micro markets that is Faridabad, Gurgaon and Noida.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | The invisible hand in India’s stock market

There is already a high inventory in the Delhi-NCR region and supply additions in recent times have exceeded demand which has further pushed up the number of unsold units in the region.

Noida is the largest micro-market, contributing to around 66% of the inventory, followed by Gurgaon at 22% and Faridabad at 3%. The balance inventory is spread across various areas of NCR, including Delhi.

“Real estate development in NCR has been supported by its strategic location surrounding the capital city of the country, and well-developed infrastructure. Availability of land at low rates and resultant affordable ticket prices of housing units in areas such as Noida and Faridabad have also supported residential supply and demand," said Mahi Agarwal, sector head and assistant vice president at ICRA. "However, the region remains marked by significant over-supply. While a major portion of the inventory is concentrated in the affordable-mid segments, which have seen favourable demand trends, a large part of this inventory has remained non-saleable due to peripheral locations with poor connectivity and weak infrastructure."

Sentiment of homebuyers in the Noida region has been impacted severely by the delays in projects by some of the big developers, including Amrapali, Jaypee, Logix, Three Cs, Supertech etc. Some of these groups are undergoing insolvency proceedings, which has resulted in their exit from the market.

However, national level players are filling up the gap created by the exit of these players. “With these newer entrants gradually building their market position through timely delivery of quality projects, consumer sentiment is expected to improve going forward, notwithstanding the impact of Covid-19," said Agarwal.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Madhya Pradesh CM urges people to celebrate Holi at home amid COVID surge

1 min read . 04:18 PM IST

Govt tables National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill

2 min read . 04:08 PM IST

Govt confers Gandhi Peace Prize to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said of Oman

2 min read . 03:52 PM IST

Bangladesh's Sheikh Mujibur ur Rehman conferred Gandhi Peace Prize for 2020

1 min read . 03:50 PM IST

As per the report Gurgaon is better placed due to some of the most premium and fastest-growing markets within the region, underpinned by its strategic location and well-developed infrastructure. However, certain areas, such as Sohna, continue to have an overhang of higher ticket-size inventory, which has adversely impacted overall absorption levels in the region.

Faridabad again is a small-ticket market and benefits from good connectivity and proximity to Delhi, significant employment opportunities in neighbouring areas, and availability of affordable options. “Sales in this region are expected to recover to the healthy pre-covid levels once the impact of the pandemic recedes," said Agarwal

“Revival of consumer sentiment will remain key for ensuring timely liquidation of the high unsold inventory, which would, in turn, support the adequacy of operating cash flows to meet debt obligations for real estate developers. The prevailing low home loan interest rates have also been supporting overall housing demand," added Agarwal

Do you have a personal finance query? Send in your queries at mintmoney@livemint.com and get them answered by industry experts.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.