NCR residential realty outlook remains negative: ICRA

“Real estate development in NCR has been supported by its strategic location surrounding the capital city of the country, and well-developed infrastructure. Availability of land at low rates and resultant affordable ticket prices of housing units in areas such as Noida and Faridabad have also supported residential supply and demand," said Mahi Agarwal, sector head and assistant vice president at ICRA. "However, the region remains marked by significant over-supply. While a major portion of the inventory is concentrated in the affordable-mid segments, which have seen favourable demand trends, a large part of this inventory has remained non-saleable due to peripheral locations with poor connectivity and weak infrastructure."