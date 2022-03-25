NCR states ink agreement for seamless movement of passenger vehicles

The states --- part of national capital region (NCR) -- of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have signed an agreement to facilitate much seamless movement of passenger vehicles in the region.
The combined reciprocal common transport agreement provides for countersigning of licenses for motor cabs, taxis, auto rickshaw registered in NCR for seamless movement single point taxation for mass public transport vehicles of state transport undertaking inter-city buses, to ease traffic congestion and reduce air pollution, clean emission norms.
Key highlights of the agreement include:
All motor cabs, taxis, auto rickshaws, educational Institution vehicles and stage carriage buses of state transport undertakings (including City bus services) of NCR participating states will be covered under this agreement.
All licenses including temporary ones (contract carriage and also stage carriage, as applicable) will be issued only on Vaahan Software, as updated from time to time.
The age of the stage carriage vehicles as well as contract carriage vehicles will be limited to ten years for diesel vehicles and fifteen years for petrol/CNG vehicles till any further directions are issued in this regard. However, directions of Hon’ble Supreme Court, Hon’ble NGT and Govt. of India (MoRTH), as applicable, shall have overriding effects on these provisions.
All public service vehicles (except those specifically exempted by MoRTH), will be mandatorily fitted with vehicle location tracking device (VLTD) and one or more emergency buttons to comply with MoRTH notifications or as applicable from time to time.
The common transport agreement will come into force with immediate effect, for ensuring seamless movement of passenger vehicles in NCR shall be valid for next 10 years.
The combined RCTA for stage and contract carriages for passenger vehicles in NCR builds on the earlier separate RCTAs for these two categories and takes it further to facilitate ease of seamless passenger transport in NCR.
The new agreement provides for single-point taxation to state owned transport bodies wherein road tax/passenger tax etc. will be payable by them only in one NCR State and exempted from such taxes/fee in other NCR States. This has been agreed by all the NCR States with a view to nudge passenger shift from private to public transport to contribute towards reduction in pollution in NCR.
