NCR to get New Noida: From affordable housing to industrial space, this is what the new city will look like

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has given the final nod for developing New Noida, a well-planned city adjacent to Greater Noida. The New Noida city, planned to be developed by 2041, will be based on 84 villages in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Bulandshahar districts.

New Noida City will be developed in four phases, with the first one starting this year. The phase-wise development of the city as Dadri Noida Ghaziabad Investment Region (DNGIR) will also include establishing residential areas, commercial spaces, industrial zones, educational institutions, hospitals, mandi, and other areas. Here are all the details about New Noida.

Where will New Noida City be located? The New Noida City will be developed in 209.11 square kilometres and include 84 villages. The New Noida city development plan also includes two industrial areas, i.e., Sikandrabad Industrial Area I and Sikandrabad Industrial Area II.

The DNGIR area will be close to the upcoming Jewar International Airport and neighbouring industrial townships of Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway, according to the Draft Master Plan for DNGIR, 2041.

Important projects near DNGIR New Noida city A few key projects being developed near the DNGIR New Noida City are the Industrial Township at Greater Noida, the Multi-Modal Transport Hub (MMTH) at Boraki and the Multi-modal Logistics Hub (MMLH) at Greater Noida.

Residential property plan of New Noida City The Noida City Master Plan envisions an even distribution of residential areas to cater for the needs of EWS, LIG, MIG, and HIG categories. Affordable housing near industrial areas will ensure residential space for the industrial workforce at reasonable rates. Under the Noida City Master plan, around 13.44 per cent of the city's area is for residential use, including 7 per cent for informal settlements. Meanwhile, 9 per cent of the area is designated for industrial worker housing.

The industrial areas of New Noida City will be transformed into integrated industrial townships, offering workspaces, housing, and other essential amenities. Policies like the Integrated Industrial Township Scheme and the ‘UP Private Industrial Park Scheme’ are expected to accelerate the creation of residential pockets in these sectors.

What would the New Noida City look like?

New Noida City: The conceptualisation of DNGIR shows the division of the city into three areas, i.e. Northern, Central and Southern zones.

The proposed DNGIR will be developed mainly in three zones: Northern, Central and Southern.

Land under the Northern zone will mainly be residential, and the Central Zone will be a mix of residential and industrial areas. Meanwhile, the Southern Zone will mainly be an industrial and logistics hub.

Four Phases of New Noida City Development According to the New Noida Plan 2024, the city will be developed in four phases, each focusing on a single aspect.

First phase (2024-2028) The first phase of the city's development is expected to begin in 2024. According to the New Noida Development Plan, by 2041, the first phase should include direct land purchases of 1,432.71 hectares from the land owners and the development of them into arterial and sub-arterial roads.

Second phase (2028-2034) The second phase of New Noida City's development is scheduled to begin in late 2028 and will focus on the northern and southern parts of the planning area, with 15 per cent, or 3,136.69 hectares, of land developed.

Third phase (2033-2039) The third phase, which is likely to begin before the completion of the previous phase, will focus on the development of commercial units, trade centres, and industrial areas along the Eastern Peripheral Railway Line.

The industrial areas in the north are also developed in this phase. In this phase, 28 per cent or 5,908 hectares of land will be developed, according to the Draft Master Plan for DNGIR, 2041.