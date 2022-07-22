NCR witnesses highest land appreciation since 2019: Report

In comparison, Chennai's Poonamallee saw 22% growth in average plot prices, followed by Tambaram with 25% growth, and Navallur with 20% growth. While, in Hyderabad the average plot prices in Medchal, Adibatla and Ghatkesar saw 21%, 24% and 26% growth respectively. In Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the top 3 markets to see plot appreciation are Shahapur with 22%, Boisar with 18% and Neral with 17% price rise.