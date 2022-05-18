NCRTC invites mobility players to furnish feeder modes at RRTS stations

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As per the official notification, the NRCTC will adopt a QR code-based ticketing (Digital QR and Paper QR) and EMV (Europay, Mastercard, Visa) open-loop contactless card-based National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) standards.
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation Ltd. (NCRTC), a joint venture company between the Indian government and participating States, has invited leading mobility players to provide various feeder modes at Regional Rapid Transit System stations. With this, the NRCTC ensures last-mile connectivity to commuters using RRTS on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor.
In a statement, it said, the NCRTC after deliberation has extended an invite to the mass providers of these various modes of transportation. It will also take the help of other agencies, where necessary to push it into action, as per the PTI report.
Further, the statement said this initiative to ensure fast, organised, green and affordable variety of commute options and door to door connectivity. Also, it will create varied opportunities for mobility providers at RRTS stations in Delhi, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Murad Nagar, Modinagar, and Meerut
To encourage people to switch to public transport from their private vehicles and to provide a solution for the traffic problem, the NCRTC came up with the plan to facilitate last-mile connectivity for commuters through various feeder modes at stations, the statement added.
As per the official notification, the NRCTC will adopt a QR code-based ticketing (Digital QR and Paper QR) and EMV (Europay, Mastercard, Visa) open-loop contactless card-based National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) standards.
Thereby, RRTS commuters will be able to use any NCMC card issued by any Metro or Transport Authority for the commute.
The RRTS is a first-of-its-kind, rail-based, high-speed regional transit system to be implemented in India. After becoming operational, it will be the fastest, most comfortable, and safest mode of commuter transport in the National Capital Region (NCR).
As per NRCTC, the estimated 82 km long Delhi-Meerut Corridor would be passing through one of the most densely populated sections of the National Capital Region connecting Delhi to Uttar Pradesh. The corridor would be beneficial for the development of the region and help connect a large number of townships and centres of economic activity that are already planned along this corridor.
The corridor will have about 25 stations, at a gap of around 5-6 km, where trains will operate at a frequency of 5-10 minutes to cover the distance from Delhi to Meerut in less than an hours time
The statement said that since the 17-km long priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai has five stations and will become operational by 2023, the process of exploring various options for last-mile connectivity for commuters has been set in motion.
