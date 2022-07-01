NCRTC partners DB India to operate Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor

The implementation of RRTS is part of the ‘Comprehensive Action Plan’ (CAP) for Air Pollution Control in Delhi & NCR’ and the recommendation of the ‘High Powered Committee on Decongesting Traffic in Delhi’. Once operational, a shift of traffic from private modes to a rapid rail system and multimodal integration and seamless connectivity will reduce the energy use by the transport sector in the National Capital Region and will promote ease of living as well as ease of doing business within the NCR. It will also lead to a significant reduction in pollution in the region. It is envisaged that the savings achieved with efficient operations would be recurring in nature and would have a direct impact on the long-term sustainability of RRTS.

