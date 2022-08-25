The National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) on Thursday released the results for the first and second-year students of the Industrial Training Institutes (ITI). The students who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website -- https://www.ncvtmis.gov.in/

The exams for the students of NCVT were conducted in August 2022 and students need at least 40% to clear the exams. Students need to enter their Roll No., Exam System and Semester to get their results. The students can take a printout of their results for future reference.

The National Council for Vocational Training, an advisory body, was set up by the Government of India in 1956 (the then National Council of Training in Vocational Trades—NCTVT).

The Council has been entrusted with the responsibilities of prescribing standards and curricula for craftsmen training, advising the Government of India on the overall policy and programs, conducting All India Trade Tests and awarding National Trade Certificates.

Entrepreneurs should adopt, sponsor ITIs and train manpower as per requirement: Chautala

Dushyant Chautala, Haryana's deputy chief minister, urged entrepreneurs on Monday to adopt one ITI, sponsor it, and train manpower to meet the needs of their industries, according to the news agency PTI.

Chautala stated while interacting with members of 'EO Gurgaon' in Gurugram that by doing so, youth will gain employment and industries will gain manpower at the local level based on their needs.

EO Gurgaon is made up of entrepreneurs from 40 different fields who employ approximately 80,000 people. There are 106 members in the organisation.

Chautala advised the young entrepreneurs to come up with new and innovative ideas, and that the state government is willing to assist them.

According to the deputy chief minister, the state has implemented a new policy by removing flaws in the Haryana Entrepreneur Promotion Policy (HEPP), as a result of which the state has attracted ₹28,000 crore in investment over the last two years.