NCVT MIS result 2022 out: Check direct link here2 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 02:43 PM IST
National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) has released its results of 2022 for the first and second year students
The National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) on Thursday released the results for the first and second-year students of the Industrial Training Institutes (ITI). The students who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website -- https://www.ncvtmis.gov.in/