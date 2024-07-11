NCW calls for action on lewd comment on late Capt. Anshuman Singh’s wife Smriti; says it violates BNS

  • Smriti received the Kirti Chakra(India’s second-highest gallantry award) from President Droupadi Murmu, on behalf of her late husband Captain Anshuman Singh

Sudeshna Ghoshal
First Published11 Jul 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Wife Smriti received the Kirti Chakra on behalf of her late husband Captain Anshuman Singh
Wife Smriti received the Kirti Chakra on behalf of her late husband Captain Anshuman Singh(Instagram: @rashtrapatibhvn)

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to Delhi Police seeking action following widespread social media outrage over a user's alleged 'lewd' comment about Kirti Chakra awardee Captain Anshuman Singh’s widow, Smriti.

The NCW took note of the objectionable comment by K. Ahmad on Wednesday and urged the Delhi Police to take immediate action. The NCW said that the comment violates Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Ahmad allegedly posted an offensive comment under a photo of Smriti Singh at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Notably, Smriti had received the Kirti Chakra, India's second-highest gallantry award, from President Droupadi Murmu. She accepted the honour on behalf of her late husband, Captain Anshuman Singh, who was martyred while attempting to rescue his fellow soldier at an Indian Army camp in the Siachen glacier.

The NCW urged immediate action and requested the Delhi Police to arrest the accused and prepare a detailed report within three days. “NCW condemns this behaviour and urges immediate police action. Hon’ble Chairperson Ms Rekha Sharma has sent a letter to Delhi commissioner of Police to arrest the accused and send A detailed report within 3 days,” posted the body on X.

Who is Captain Anshuman Singh


Captain Anshuman Singh was stationed as a medical officer with the 26 Punjab Regiment in the Siachen Glacier region. He was part of Operation Meghdoot. On July 19, 2023, a short circuit triggered a fire in an Indian Army ammunition dump around 3 am.

Upon witnessing the fibreglass hut in flames, Captain Singh swiftly responded. He managed to save four to five individuals before the fire engulfed a nearby medical investigation room.

Unfortunately, he got trapped in the hut and succumbed to the fire. He was laid to rest in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria with full state honours on July 22, 2023. Singh was posted to Siachen just two months after his marriage with Smriti.

