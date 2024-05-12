In the complaint filed on Sunday, the TMC alleged that Sharma and Das “coerced [women in Sandeshkhali] through threats of violence” to sign a blank paper without knowing its purpose.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India against National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma and BJP leaders including Piyali Das.

In the complaint filed on Sunday, the TMC alleged that Sharma and Das "coerced [women in Sandeshkhali] through threats of violence" to sign a blank paper without knowing its purpose. The party alleged the signature on blank paper was used to file "false rape complaints" without women's consent.

"The revelation of a deep-rooted conspiracy involving NCW's Chairperson Smt. Rekha Sharma and BJP leaders coercing innocent, uneducated women of Sandeshkhali to sign blank papers for filing false rape complaints, is a stark betrayal of trust by the member(s) of NCW," the complaint read.

In the complaint, the TMC referred to an interview where a woman from Sandeshkhali shared her distressing experience. According to the party, the woman had stated that she was coerced, through threats of violence by Rekha Sharma and Piyali Das, to sign a blank paper without knowing its purpose.

"Later, when the police issued her a notice, she learnt that she had been made a de-facto complainant in a rape case and she realised that her signature was used to file a false rape complaint without her consent," the TMC said.

The party further claimed that when the woman tried to withdraw the complaint, she was subjected to intimidation and threats from local BJP members, especially from Piyali Das. The BJP leader had allegedly threatened the women with dire consequences if she resisted or tried to withdraw the complaint, the party said.

West Bengal's ruling party said that such illegal acts have caused terror in the minds of the general public during the ensuing general elections. "The false narrative of Sandeshkhali incident spread by the BJP, holding the AITC responsible for this incident, is intended solely to malign the image of the AITC," the TMC said in the complaint.

TMC alleges 'cheating, fraud' In this regard, the TMC sought criminal proceedings against Rekha Sharma and BJP leaders including Piyali Das for "commission of serious offences of forgery, cheating, fraud, intimidation and criminal conspiracy upon innocent women of Sandeshkhali."

"An interview of a woman from Sandeshkhali was shared on 'X' platform on 10.05.24, which reveals that Smt. Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of the NCW, along with members/leaders of the BJP, including Smt. Piyali Das (a BJP member from Sandeshkhali), have committed serious offences of forgery, cheating, fraud, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy by exploiting innocent women of Sandeshkhali, for political gains," the complaint stated.

The TMC asked the poll body to issue strict directions to respective Station House Officers of competent police stations to initiate criminal proceedings against Rekha Sharma, Piyali Das, and other unknown BJP leaders for their role in the commission of the aforesaid offences of forgery, cheating, fraud, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy.

It has also asked to issue directions restraining the BJP and its leaders from making any further false allegations concerning the Sandeshkhali incident, "as the evidence shows that they were spreading orchestrated, manufactured and unverified allegations against the ruling party and its leaders".

A video of a "sting operation" surfaced last week that showed a person, purportedly a BJP Mandal (booth) president named Gangadhar Koyal, saying that Sandeshkhali women, who weren't sexually assaulted, were projected as 'rape' victims at the behest of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. Later, the leader claimed this the video was doctored.

(With inputs from ANI)

