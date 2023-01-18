NCW holds meeting on acid attack

NCW holds meeting on acid attack2 min read . 07:51 PM IST
- Rekha Sharma said that there is urgent need to bring an end to unregulated sale of acid and other corrosive substances and the need for proper rehabilitation of survivors
NEW DELHI :The National Commission for Women (NCW) organized an ‘All India Nodal Officers Meeting on Acid Attack’ to deliberate, discuss, and share suggestions to resolve the issues regarding sale and purchase of acid and other corrosive substances, compensation for survivors, treatment and rehabilitation of survivors.
NEW DELHI :The National Commission for Women (NCW) organized an ‘All India Nodal Officers Meeting on Acid Attack’ to deliberate, discuss, and share suggestions to resolve the issues regarding sale and purchase of acid and other corrosive substances, compensation for survivors, treatment and rehabilitation of survivors.
“The meeting was attended by 23 Nodal Officers and representatives from States across India.
“The meeting was attended by 23 Nodal Officers and representatives from States across India.
It was chaired by Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, NCW," the Ministry of Women and Child Development said in a press release.
It was chaired by Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, NCW," the Ministry of Women and Child Development said in a press release.
Addressing the meeting, Sharma said that there is urgent need to bring an end to unregulated sale of acid and other corrosive substances and the need for proper rehabilitation of survivors.
Addressing the meeting, Sharma said that there is urgent need to bring an end to unregulated sale of acid and other corrosive substances and the need for proper rehabilitation of survivors.
“Despite the Supreme Court’s ban, the truth is that acid still remains available for sale. It must be ensured that strict provisions are kept in place to stop the unregulated sale of acid.
“Despite the Supreme Court’s ban, the truth is that acid still remains available for sale. It must be ensured that strict provisions are kept in place to stop the unregulated sale of acid.
No society can be considered civilized if it does not act to prevent such a heinous atrocity on women," she added.
No society can be considered civilized if it does not act to prevent such a heinous atrocity on women," she added.
Some of the recommendations given during the meeting are; conducting an extensive campaign to raise awareness about gender sensitivity in schools, universities, and among law enforcement and other institutions; Imposing strict regulations on sale of acid, with District Magistrates being the only authority to grant licenses, confirming stocks after 15 days, and requiring regular reporting on the sale of acid.
Some of the recommendations given during the meeting are; conducting an extensive campaign to raise awareness about gender sensitivity in schools, universities, and among law enforcement and other institutions; Imposing strict regulations on sale of acid, with District Magistrates being the only authority to grant licenses, confirming stocks after 15 days, and requiring regular reporting on the sale of acid.
“The group also recommended treating victims of petrol and diesel attacks in the same way as victims of acid attacks in terms of compensation.
“The group also recommended treating victims of petrol and diesel attacks in the same way as victims of acid attacks in terms of compensation.
The panel also suggested providing financial support to private hospitals for free medical care for acid attack victims, reservation in government jobs for acid attack survivors, and setting up a corpus fund for them through corporate social responsibility," the ministry added.
The panel also suggested providing financial support to private hospitals for free medical care for acid attack victims, reservation in government jobs for acid attack survivors, and setting up a corpus fund for them through corporate social responsibility," the ministry added.
Calling on the Censor Board to restrict glorification of revenge plots in movies, streamlining the compensation process for victims, enabling more rehabilitation and employment opportunities for survivors of acid attacks were also some of the suggestions made during the meeting, the ministry said.
Calling on the Censor Board to restrict glorification of revenge plots in movies, streamlining the compensation process for victims, enabling more rehabilitation and employment opportunities for survivors of acid attacks were also some of the suggestions made during the meeting, the ministry said.
The Commission will be taking all the recommendations discussed during the meeting forward to ensure that all necessary steps are taken to help women affected by acid attacks and for prevention of such cases.
The Commission will be taking all the recommendations discussed during the meeting forward to ensure that all necessary steps are taken to help women affected by acid attacks and for prevention of such cases.