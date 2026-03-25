NCW joins hands with Truecaller for a nationwide digital safety drive for women – details here

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has entered into a strategic collaboration with Truecaller to launch a nationwide ‘Women’s Digital Safety Awareness Initiative,’

This partnership establishes a structured framework for coordinated action to enhance awareness of the evolving digital risks faced by women and strengthen pathways to institutional redress, including improved access to the NCW’s 24x7 helpline, Truecaller said in a statement on Wednesday, 25 March.

A leading app for Caller ID and spam blocking worldwide, Truecaller has over 350 million users in India and 450 million globally and has undertaken a wide range of safety initiatives to ensure trust and safety in digital communication

The NCW and Truecaller have jointly developed an interactive digital safety resource “TrueCyberSakhi: A Digital Safety Toolkit, Created for Her," as part of the initiative, which was formally launched in thenational capital on 21 March.

“The toolkit is designed to promote informed and confident digital participation by equipping women and the wider public with practical knowledge to navigate online spaces safely,” the statement said.

Among other things, the toolkit features interactive modules, including quizzes and self-assessment tools, along with simplified explanations of key digital safety concerns such as spam, phishing, impersonation, harassment, and financial fraud.

“The resource also provides actionable guidance, structured best practices, and practical do’s and don’ts to encourage safer communication habits,” the statement said.

The toolkit highlights the NCW’s 24x7 helpline, providing clear guidance on when and how women can seek institutional support and access redressal mechanisms in cases of digital harm.

Truecaller has already verified the NCW 24x7 helpline number on its Government Directory Service (GDS). The verification will enable citizens to confidently identify the official helpline, reduce the risk of impersonation or fraud, and ensure timely access to support through an authenticated government contact point.

“The National Commission for Women is committed to ensuring that women can participate safely and confidently in digital spaces. This collaboration with Truecaller will enable us to reach women across the country with practical guidance on recognising and responding to online threats, while strengthening awareness of the NCW 24x7 helpline as a trusted support channel,” said Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, Chairperson, National Commission for Women, in the statement.

This initiative reaffirms our resolve to address the evolving challenges faced by women in the digital age, she said.

The NCW is an autonomous statutory body which works to protect and promote the rights of women by reviewing safeguards, recommending legal reforms, addressing complaints, promoting awareness, and advising the Government on policy matters affecting women.

“Safety in digital communication is foundational to enabling women’s full and confident participation in the digital economy," Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Executive Officer, Truecaller, said in the statement.