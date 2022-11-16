NCW launches fourth phase of Digital Shakti campaign

NCW launches fourth phase of Digital Shakti campaign1 min read . 05:33 PM IST
Digital Shakti has been accelerating the digital participation of women and girls by training them to use technology to their advantage and to keep themselves safe online
New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has launched the fourth phase of Digital Shakti Campaign for digitally empowering and skilling women and girls.
The Digital Shakti 4.0 is focused on making women digitally skilled and aware to stand-up against any illegal/inappropriate activity online. NCW launched the campaign in collaboration with CyberPeace Foundation and Meta.
Rekha Sharma, chairperson, NCW said that the commission has made continuous efforts of to empower women in every sphere across the country.
“This new phase will prove to be a milestone in ensuring safe cyber spaces for women. Digital Shakti has been accelerating the digital participation of women and girls by training them to use technology to their advantage and to keep themselves safe online. I believe the project will continue to contribute towards the larger goal of fighting cyber violence against women and girls and make internet a safer space for them," she said.
Digital Shakti started in June 2018 to help women across the nation to raise the awareness level on the digital front, to build resilience, and fight cyber-crime in the most effective ways. Through this project, over 3 Lakh women across India have been made aware of cyber safety tips and tricks, reporting & redressal mechanisms, data privacy and usage of technology for their benefits.
