NCW receives 13,410 complaints of violence against women in the last 6 months

"Police and Public Order are State subjects under the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India... Nevertheless, giving high priority to safety of women, the Central Government has also taken a number of initiatives... during the last six months. The Government has ensured that their schemes of One Stop Centres (OSCs), Universalisation of Women Help Line (WHL), Ujjawala Homes, SwadharGreh, Emergency Response Support System (112)... remain operational and available for providing assistance to women...," read the reply, adding that the government has also undertaken sensitisation programmes for the concerned state and union territory officials.