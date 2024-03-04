NCW chief Rekha Sharma spars with US-based writer over Jharkhand gang-rape case: ‘India takes safety…’
Spanish tourist gang-raped in Jharkhand while traveling with husband. Incident sparks international outrage. NCW chief engages in social media debate with US writer over safety of women in India.
A Spanish tourist was gang-raped while travelling through Jharkhand with her husband on Friday night. The incident received extensive coverage on foreign media platforms and has since sparked international outrage. NCW chief Rekha Sharma was also seen engaging in a furious social media debate with US-based writer David Josef Volodzko over the matter on Sunday night.
Volodzko was quick to counter the assertion, contending that Sharma herself had faced criticism for failure to respond to complaints filed by women's rights groups over credible allegations of women being publicly stripped naked, beaten by mobs and raped in public.
“And yet here she is with the gall to accuse me of defaming India. Sharma, it is you who defame India by presiding over a group called the National Commission for Women and doing nothing about the issue...and then criticizing people like me for drawing attention to this important matter," he added.
(With inputs from agencies)
