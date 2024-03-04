Spanish tourist gang-raped in Jharkhand while traveling with husband. Incident sparks international outrage. NCW chief engages in social media debate with US writer over safety of women in India.

A Spanish tourist was gang-raped while travelling through Jharkhand with her husband on Friday night. The incident received extensive coverage on foreign media platforms and has since sparked international outrage. NCW chief Rekha Sharma was also seen engaging in a furious social media debate with US-based writer David Josef Volodzko over the matter on Sunday night. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The level of sexual aggression I witnessed while living in India for several years was unlike anywhere else I have ever been…I never met a female traveler who had not been groped or assaulted or worse, even if they had only been in country for mere days. I love India. It is and always will be one of my favorite places in the world. But I have advised female friends who asked me not to travel there alone. This is a real problem in Indian society that warrants more attention and that I hope will improve in time," the author had tweeted.

The attack took place on Friday night in the Dumka district of Jharkhand while the couple were camping. Three people have been arrested in connection with the matter while a manhunt is on for the remaining four accused. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ALSO READ: ‘What they wanted was to rape me...’: Spanish traveler, gang-raped in Dumka, shares chilling details Sharma however insisted that India took the safety of women "very seriously". She responded to the initial post by urging the writer to not "defame" the entire country.

“Did you ever report the incident to Police? If not than you are totally an irresponsible person. Writing only on social media and defaming whole country is not good choice," she contended.

The National Commission for Women had earlier condemned the alleged gang-rape and said that a letter has been sent to the officials to expedite the investigation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Volodzko was quick to counter the assertion, contending that Sharma herself had faced criticism for failure to respond to complaints filed by women's rights groups over credible allegations of women being publicly stripped naked, beaten by mobs and raped in public.

“And yet here she is with the gall to accuse me of defaming India. Sharma, it is you who defame India by presiding over a group called the National Commission for Women and doing nothing about the issue...and then criticizing people like me for drawing attention to this important matter," he added.

