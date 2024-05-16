Swati Maliwal assault case: NCW summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar
The NCW took suo moto cognizance of a media post titled 'Ex-DCW chief Swati Maliwal accuses Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary of assaulting her,' in which Maliwal claimed she was brutally assaulted at the Chief Minister's residence by Bhibhav Kumar, the Delhi CM's private secretary.
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned Bhibhav Kumar, an aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, following allegations of assault made by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. The hearing is scheduled for Friday at 11 AM, according to the summons, PTI reported.