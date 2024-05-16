The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned Bhibhav Kumar, an aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, following allegations of assault made by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. The hearing is scheduled for Friday at 11 AM, according to the summons, PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NCW took suo moto cognizance of a media post titled "Ex-DCW chief Swati Maliwal accuses Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary of assaulting her," in which Maliwal claimed she was brutally assaulted at the Chief Minister's residence by Kumar, Kejriwal's Private Secretary, the report added.

In response to these accusations, the commission issued a notice, warning that failure to comply could result in further actions deemed necessary by the NCW. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This incident has stirred controversy and speculation, as Kumar, a key figure in the Chief Minister's office, faces serious allegations from a prominent public figure like Maliwal.

On Monday, Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of the Delhi Chief Minister's personal staff "assaulted" her at the Chief Minister's official residence, police officials said. She has yet to file a formal complaint in the matter.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday met party colleague Swati Maliwal amid a row, even as the BJP sharpened its attack on the AAP supremo, asking him to come clean and demanding action against the guilty. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aam Aadmi Party leaders refused to give details about Singh's meeting with the former DCW chief, who remained incommunicado.

The meeting at Maliwal's residence is seen as an attempt to pacify the woman leader who has been with the party since its inception.

On Tuesday, Singh said that Kejriwal's personal assistant Kumar had "misbehaved" with Maliwal at CM's residence and that Kejriwal would take strict action in the matter. The statement had come a day after Maliwal had made a call from the CM's residence to the police and also went to the Civil Lines police station to make the charge, PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A team of Delhi Police officials visited Maliwal's house on Tuesday but declined to provide details.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!