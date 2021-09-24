The UPSC today issued the notification for the upcoming opening of online application form for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2021 for women candidates only.

Physical standards and the number of vacancies for women candidates would be notified after it is received from the Ministry of Defence, it said.

The application window will remain open for women candidates from September 24 to October 8 (till 6 PM), said the statement issued by the UPSC.

No application will be accepted beyond the prescribed last date/time, i.e., 08.10.2021(till 6 PM) or through any mode other than the aforesaid online mode, it said.

"Women candidates are not required to pay fee for their application for this examination," the statement said.

The examination is scheduled to be held on November 14, an official said.

The admission of the women candidates in the national defence academy and naval academy examination (II), 2021, will remain provisional and subject to the final outcome of a writ petition pending in the court or such other order(s) as may be passed by the Supreme Court and action by the government of India in the matter, the statement said.

“In compliance with the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India’s interim direction permitting the women candidates to take part in the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2021 by its order dated 18/08/2021 in WP (C). No.1416/2020 filed by Kush KalraVs. UoI& Others, the Union Public Service Commission has decided to open the online portal of application on its website (upsconline.nic.in) for this Examination to enable the unmarried women candidates ONLY by issuing a corrigendum to the Notice No. 10/2021-NDA-II, which was published on 09/06/2021," the notification from the UPSC said

The said corrigendum is available on the Commission’s website (www.upsc.gov.in). The application window will remain open for women candidates from 24.09.2021 to 08.10.2021 (till 6:00 P.M.).

The decision comes after the Supreme Court on 18 August broke the glass ceiling that was there for 65 years and ruled that women can also sit for the upcoming NDA entrance examination, holding that the policy that restricts their entry into the elite institution is based on “gender discrimination".

Earlier the Supreme Court on Wednesday permitted female candidates to appear for the upcoming entrance exam to the NDA in November this year, saying their induction cannot be postponed by one year as sought by the Centre.

Accepting the Centre's submission would effectively mean "no jam today, jam tomorrow" -- an expression for a never-fulfilled promise, the apex court said.

The Centre had told the top court that a notification allowing women candidates to appear for the entrance exam to the National Defence Academy will be out by May next year.

The ASG sought skipping the next NDA entrance examination, scheduled to be held on November 14.

The Bench said: "A report has been filed by the Armed services. Some of the areas which need to be addressed have been set out in the affidavit. These are stated to be preparatory action for induction of women in the NDA. Suffice to say the aspects refer to medical fitness intake strength, proposed training strength, requirement of infrastructure, accommodation etc and all these are expected to be addressed by a study group which is to lay down a comprehensive curriculum.

"The only caveat that has been set out is in Para 4 which says that the necessary mechanism will be in place till May 2022. Mr Chinomy Sharma submits that two exams are held if women would not be allowed to take the exam of November 2021, this would lead to postponing of the whole aspect by one year. We have given a thought to the matter and the difficulties by armed services. What effectively would mean if we accept the submission of ASG is the principle of 'no jam today jam tomorrow".

The bench also comprising Justice B R Gavai in its order said: "It would be difficult for us to accept such a position as the aspiration of women have arisen in view of our order. The Armed services have dealt with very difficult situations at the border and in the country.

"To deal with emergencies is part of their training. We are sure that they will be able to come at par with this "emergency" if so. For larger gender interests, this cannot be postponed. We would thus not like to effectively vacate the order effectively passed by us, We will keep the plea pending here so that directions can be sought as situations arise".

